Alia Bhatt makes glamorous entry at Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani a popular Bollywood couple.

Alia Bhatt makes a glamorous entry at the wedding reception.

The couple wed and held their first ceremony in Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, a popular IT couple in Bollywood, wed on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The couple decided on a small wedding with close family and professional friends.

The couple wed and held their first ceremony in Delhi; now, they are throwing their second reception at St. Regis in Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara were recently spotted arriving for the event in style. Even celebrities have begun to show up to celebrate their union. Alia Bhatt, a recent mother, was spotted arriving in style with her best friend and director Ayan Mukerji.

The photos show Alia making a dazzling entrance at the reception. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor had their daughter Raha in November 2022. The actress was wearing a matching top and a shimmering netted saree. As she posed on the red carpet, Alia radiated charm. She wore diamond studs, therefore she made the decision to keep her accessories simple. Ayan, on the other hand, was spotted wearing a black suit. Additionally gorgeous in a green ethnic suit was Neetu Kapoor.

The veteran actress posed with her bahu on the red carpet. It appears that Ranbir Kapoor decided to skip it since he was too busy promoting his next movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Look at this:

By posting photos from their wedding, Sidharth and Kiara officially made their love public on February 7. Celebs and their followers showered them with affection soon after they shared the photos.

In addition to everyone else, Alia also wished the newlyweds on her Instagram story. Everyone was interested in her particular post because she and Sidharth had a shared past. Congratulations to you two, she replied, followed by an emoji of a red heart. Later, she was thanked by the couple.

Alia and Ranveer Singh will soon be starring in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She co-stars in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will make her Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone.

