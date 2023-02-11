Advertisement
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they arrive in Mumbai after wedding

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they arrive in Mumbai after wedding

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they arrive in Mumbai after wedding

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they arrive in Mumbai after wedding

  • Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posed with photographers.
  • The couple grinned, held hands, and posed for pictures.
  • Kiara and Sidharth handed out candy boxes.
After arriving in Mumbai on Saturday, actor couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posed with photographers. The couple grinned, held hands, and posed for pictures in a paparazzi video posted on Instagram. In the video, Sidharth Malhotra was also holding Kiara by the arm. Kiara was struck speechless when Sidharth folded his hands in front of her while grinning.

After taking pictures with the media, Kiara and Sidharth handed out candy boxes. The pink boxes were decorated with a small letter and a golden ribbon. Kiara donned heels and a yellow-and-white outfit in the video. She also donned her wedding ring and mangalsutra, a black neckpiece used by Hindu ladies. Sidharth was wearing a white kurta, pyjamas, and shoes that matched. He chose to wear dark shades as well.

Kiara and Sidharth were seen leaving for Mumbai earlier in the day at the Delhi airport. The two actors exchanged vows on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Following their arrival, they had a celebration at The Leela Palace on February 9 for their close friends and family.

The couple’s second celebration is scheduled for February 12 at Mumbai’s St. Regis Hotel. The event will get started at 8:30 p.m. According to the article, a number of famous people, including Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, and Manish Malhotra, are expected to attend the event.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sidharth and Kiara made the announcement on their Instagram account many hours after being married. They claimed,  “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking has been done). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” After a few years of dating, they got married. They never talked openly about their love, though. The two allegedly fell in love while filming their movie Shershaah (2021).

The last time we saw Sidharth was in Mission Majnu, an action-thriller starring Rashmika Mandanna. His first online series, Indian Police Force, is one of many projects he is working on. Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty play the key characters in the series, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. Yodha, an action movie starring Disha Patani and produced by Karan Johar, is another project he is working on.

