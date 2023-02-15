Advertisement
Edition: English
Hrithik Roshan becomes emotional as Jodhaa Akbar completes 15 years

Articles
Hrithik Roshan becomes emotional as Jodhaa Akbar completes 15 years
  • Jodhaa Akbar has completed 15 years in Indian cinema.
  • Hrithik Roshan wrote a heartfelt note.
  • He received many honors for his outstanding performance.
Jodhaa Akbar, the historical drama, has completed 15 years in Indian cinema. It’s a special day for Hrithik Roshan, who played King Akbar in the film. This is one of his most critically acclaimed projects. He received many honors for his outstanding performance as King Akbar in the period drama. Hrithik Roshan wrote a heartfelt note as the film completed its 15th anniversary. The film tells the story of Rajput princess Jodhaa, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is forced to marry Mughal Emperor Akbar, played by Hrithik Roshan, for political reasons.

The superstar wished Aushotosh Gowariker, the film’s director, a happy birthday. Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 58th birthday on Instagram today. He thanked the director for the opportunity to work on the period drama film. Hrithik Roshan shared a photo dump on social media to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his popular film. The series includes one video and several photos with stills and behind-the-scenes footage.

Hrithik Roshan wrote a heartfelt note praising Ashutosh Gowariker on his birthday. He thanked Ashutosh in the note for delegating him with the monumental responsibility of being a part of Jodhaa Akbar. He also stated that his direction and co-stars will be remembered forever. The note was concluded with the hashtag #15yearsofJodhaaAkbar. The film is undoubtedly best known for depicting Jodhaa Akbar’s love story.

The historical period drama enjoyed a successful six-week theatrical run. The memorable dialogues and romantic songs live on. The Hrithik Roshan-starrer is both a commercial and critical success. Jashn-E-Bahaaraa, Inn Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein, and the qawwali Khwaja Mere Khwaja have captured our hearts. Hrithik Roshan was an excellent choice for the role of King Akbar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonu Sood also play lead roles in the film.

