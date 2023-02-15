Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Valentine Day’s Celebrations with Family

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Valentine Day’s Celebrations with Family

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Valentine Day’s Celebrations with Family

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Valentine Day’s Celebrations with Family

  • Kareena Kapoor chose to spend the day with family.
  • She spent time with Jehangir and Sharmila Tagore.
  • Saba Pataudi shared a series of photos.
Several celebrities shared photos of their Valentine’s Day celebrations with their partners. Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to spend the day with her family in the midst of all the love. Pictures from her low-key celebrations, which included her son Jehangir and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, are now viewable.

Kareena Kapoor spent time with Jehangir and Sharmila Tagore at home. Saba Pataudi shared a series of photos in which she can be seen wearing pyjamas and holding Jeh in her arms.

 

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a photo of herself kissing Jeh on the cheek on her Instagram stories. “Sunset kisses on Valentine’s with ma loves,” she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is set to star in Hansal Mehta’s next film, tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders. She’ll also make her OTT debut in The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, and will appear in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Also Read

