Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon talk about how they deal with failures

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are heavily promoting Shehzada.

Kriti and Kartik were questioned about how they personally handle failures.

Shehzada will now be released on February 17, 2023.

Currently, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are heavily promoting their forthcoming film Shehzada. Fans of this movie are very eager to see it because of the excitement generated by the trailer and the songs. The fact that Kartik will be acting in action for the first time on camera makes this movie unique, but it also makes him a producer for the first time.

In an intimate conversation, the two actors discussed Shehzada and their respective film careers in detail. To read their response to the question of how they handle victories and setbacks, scroll down.

For any actor in Bollywood, success and failure go hand in hand. The other movie can be a flop if the first one is a smash. In any case, when Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were questioned about how they personally handle failures soon before the release of Shehzada, the actors responded quickly. The Mimi actress retorted, “Jo apne control me hai uska tension le sakte hai, lekin jo apne control me nahi hai uska tension nahi le sakte because koi fayda nahi hai. So ya it’s heartbreaking sometimes when it happens but I have also realised that no matter how well you have done in a film or how hard you have worked, you might be giving the best performance of your life but if the film doesn’t work, nothing works. So it is first important to focus on the film and hope that the film works for anything else to work. So ya it is heartbreaking but you need to sort of move on. You need to look at it, maybe find reasons if there are…on why it did not work, learn from it, absorb it and just move on.”

Kartik added, “I mean ya it is heartbreaking when you put in so much effort into a film and it doesn’t work. I mean it has happened with me where I have really given it all and the film didn’t do well at the box office then you feel ki yaar kyu nahi chali..chal jati to…so you want your films to work. And ha mehnat bhi and plus ye bhi ki aapne shayad apne character pe bahut work kiya ho, aapne as an actor bhi bahut sari nayi cheezein usme try ki ho. But then it’s not in your hands. You have to just…take it as a pinch of salt and chod dena chahiye upar wale pe ki ha yaar aage agli film, agli film me phir se prove karenge. Shayad wo chalega…to bas wo cheez hai, use zyada kuch nahi.” Kriti concluded by saying, “You can sulk also, you can cry also on some days…that happens, you are human.”

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and directed by Rohit Dhawan, was originally scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023, on the Valentine’s Day holiday weekend. The producers did, however, reveal that Shehzada will now be released on February 17, 2023. Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, and Sachin Khedekar in addition to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. It is a remake of Tabu and Allu Arjun’s popular 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

