Kartik Aaryan will continue to co-produce movies after Shehzada

The upcoming Shehzada movie, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is scheduled to hit theatres on February 17, 2023. Following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a massive box office hit and finished as the fourth highest grosser of the year and the second best hit in terms of return on investments, the movie sees Kartik Aaryan return to the big screen.

Following the critically praised concept movie Bhediya, Kriti Sanon is back on the big screen. After their film office smash Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have worked together on Shehzada, their second project together. Prior to the release of their movie, the two gave an interview.

The duo answered numerous questions about their movie, their career, and their upcoming film release schedule in an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad from Pinkvilla. For Kartik Aaryan, Shehzada is a very meaningful movie because it is the first one in which he serves as a producer.

Several issues that arose during production led to an increase in the movie’s production costs. Kartik Aaryan became a co-producer of the movie in this situation so that the movie’s quality would not be compromised.

When the actor was questioned about how he had the conviction to become a co-producer on the movie at such a young age and rise to the challenge, he responded, “I am all in for the film. When certain issues, not related to our world were happening, they needed someone to stand up and that’s what I did. They suggested me to become a producer with this film and that was it. I am still looking at this film as an actor mostly because majority of my work as a producer is being done by all the producers. So my lookout is entirely on acting and now promoting it. My job is to make the film reach wider. So that’s going on. But I understand that when a name or credit comes, you also get a share of it and I’m also learning how work happens in this world and how I can balance between acting and co-producing.”

Kartik responded affirmatively when asked if he intended to produce movies in the future, explaining that the reason he co-produced Shehzada was so he could practise producing while he was acting in other movies.

Shehzada is a popular family entertainer who would benefit from popular support. The movie is anticipated to make roughly Rs 7 crores at its opening, although a lot hinges on walk-in audiences. The three national multiplex chains predict that the movie will sell between 25,000 and 30,000 tickets before it opens, which also means that the opening will be in the neighbourhood of Rs. 7 crores.

The movie will be released concurrently with the Marvel movie Quantumania: Ant-Man and the Wasp. Shehzada advance reservations are now available. The movie is available at a nearby theatre.

