Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan discusses Pathaan outshining Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan discusses Pathaan outshining Shehzada

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan discusses Pathaan outshining Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan discusses Pathaan outshining Shehzada

Advertisement
  • Shehzada will compete with SRK’s Pathaan.
  • Kartik Aaryan discussed the enormous success of Pathaan.
  • Pathaan has done wonderfully well that is good for industry.
Advertisement

Shehzada, the remake of the 2020 Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Kartik Aaryan, will be released in theatres on Friday. The film will compete with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which is doing exceptionally well at the box office.

During a recent press conference, Kartik Aaryan discussed the enormous success of Pathaan, saying, “I think we made a good film, and automatically when someone will watch the film he will like our movie. There is nothing like being overshadowed. It is a good thing that Pathaan has done wonderfully well, that is good for industry. It achieved historic figures and that will inspire audiences to go to theatres more.” Interestingly, Shehzada’s release date was postponed by a week in order to avoid a clash with Pathaan.

 

 

In response to the claim that Hindi films are only remakes and adaptations, Kartik stated, “Remember the remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was done in South. Pyaar Ka Punchnama was an original movie that inspired Southern producers to adapt. There are other examples also. It is a big myth. There is also a great demand for several Hindi stories and writers in the South… If there is a good story, producers and directors want to make it for their audiences.”

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon talk about how they deal with failures
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon talk about how they deal with failures

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are heavily promoting Shehzada. Kriti and Kartik...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
John Legend is pleased with his
John Legend is pleased with his "best" valentine's day dates
Farhan Saeed criticizes citizens for being silent over rising inflation
Farhan Saeed criticizes citizens for being silent over rising inflation
Squid Game 2 to start filming this summer
Squid Game 2 to start filming this summer
Aditya Chopra receives praise for his remark about not being able to cast Uday Chopra
Aditya Chopra receives praise for his remark about not being able to cast Uday Chopra
Camila Cabello and dating app CEO Austin Kevitch spilt their ways
Camila Cabello and dating app CEO Austin Kevitch spilt their ways
Jodhaa Akbar 15th Anniversary - Aishwarya Rai wrote a lovely post
Jodhaa Akbar 15th Anniversary - Aishwarya Rai wrote a lovely post
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story