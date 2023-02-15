Advertisement
Rajkummar Rao's heartwarming letter to his wife

Rajkummar Rao’s heartwarming letter to his wife

Articles
Rajkummar Rao’s heartwarming letter to his wife

Rajkummar Rao’s heartwarming letter to his wife

  • Rajkummar Rao wrote a heartwarming note for his wife.
  • He shared a collage of their wedding and dating photos.
  • They got married in a small ceremony in Chandigarh.
Rajkummar Rao wrote a heartwarming note for his wife Patralekhaa on Valentine’s Day.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The actor took to Instagram to share a collage of their wedding photos and dating photos. He stated, “From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It’s your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love @patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic and for always pushing me to strive for excellence. Har Baar Bas Tum Hi Milna.”

 

 

In November 2021, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married in a small ceremony in Chandigarh. In 2014, the couple collaborated for the first time in Patralekhaa’s debut film Citylights.

 

 

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will next be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar, which is set to be released in theatres on March 24.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao commemorate their first wedding anniversary; VIDEO
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao commemorate their first wedding anniversary; VIDEO

One of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry is Rajkummar...

