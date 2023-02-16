Shah Rukh Khan gets convinced for showing off his abs

Pathaan continues to make headlines.

The makers have provided an inside look.

Bosco Martis asks SRK to show off his abs.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, continues to make headlines for its box office success. The action-packed spy drama is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The makers have now provided an inside look at the production of Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen practising the Jhoome Jo Pathaan choreography in the video. Siddharth Anand said “He is shy to a point that he does not want to open the button of his shirt, and having the body like that you have to like tear it and show that to the world… we had to coax him to do that.”

Choreographer Bosco Martis asks SRK to show off his abs in the video, to which he agrees.

Previously, Boso shared a behind-the-scenes story from the set of Pathaan along with a photo of the actor. In it, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing in one of his looks from Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

