Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan gets convinced for showing off his abs

Shah Rukh Khan gets convinced for showing off his abs

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan gets convinced for showing off his abs

Shah Rukh Khan gets convinced for showing off his abs

Advertisement
  • Pathaan continues to make headlines.
  • The makers have provided an inside look.
  • Bosco Martis asks SRK to show off his abs.
Advertisement

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, continues to make headlines for its box office success. The action-packed spy drama is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The makers have now provided an inside look at the production of Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen practising the Jhoome Jo Pathaan choreography in the video.  Siddharth Anand said “He is shy to a point that he does not want to open the button of his shirt, and having the body like that you have to like tear it and show that to the world… we had to coax him to do that.”

 

Choreographer Bosco Martis asks SRK to show off his abs in the video, to which he agrees.

 

Advertisement

 

Previously, Boso shared a behind-the-scenes story from the set of Pathaan along with a photo of the actor. In it, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing in one of his looks from Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat and Jadeja dance steps
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat and Jadeja dance steps

Pathaan has broken records as the biggest blockbuster film. Shah Rukh Khan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
J.K. Rowling responds to criticism of her remarks on Anti-trans
J.K. Rowling responds to criticism of her remarks on Anti-trans
Amna Ilyas performs a groovy dance in a viral video
Amna Ilyas performs a groovy dance in a viral video
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can't stop smiling in unseen wedding pics
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can't stop smiling in unseen wedding pics
Kajol describes knitting while doing makeup as
Kajol describes knitting while doing makeup as "multitasking at its finest"
Shazeal Shoukat shines brightly in traditional black clothing
Shazeal Shoukat shines brightly in traditional black clothing
Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar surprise Mumbai Metro riders
Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar surprise Mumbai Metro riders
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story