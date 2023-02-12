Shahid Kapoor dances with Pawan Gill and Aman Gill on Lalkaareh

Shahid Kapoor makes his OTT debut in the film Farzi.

Farzi was directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Shahid Kapoor is busy savoring the success of the series.

Shahid Kapoor makes his OTT debut in the film Farzi from directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Shahid Kapoor is busy savoring the success of the series as it is currently streaming on Prime Video. Today, the actor shared a video of himself dancing with Aman Gill and Pawan Gill on Instagram.

The most recent video serves as yet another testament to Shahid‘s skill as a dancer, which has long been renowned. At most gatherings, the actor can be seen shaking a leg, or he may be seen at home with his brother Ishan Khatter. Supporters praised the actor’s unmatched vitality and said the video is reviving.

In the video, Aman and Pawan join the actor to mimic his steps as he does some bhangra motions to Lalkaareh. The actor posted the video to Instagram with the hashtags ”Jattan da swag #saturdaynight fever.” A grey sweater and joggers give Shahid a relaxed appearance.

There are many humorous fan comments in the video’s comment section. “Me and my friends after passing the exam without studying,” they remarked, poking fun at the video. A other person said, “Lagta hai bhabhi ghar pe nahi hai (seems like sister-in-law is not at home).” As one fan said, “That moment when your new release is superhit,” many also related his excitement to Farzi’s success.

This much awaited web series, Farzi, by Raj and DK stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon. The Family Man, an Indian spy thriller, was produced by the pair. Shahid Kapoor’s first OTT film, Farzi, made its debut on February 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

The series has eight episodes. An artist creates the ultimate false scheme job in the crime thriller series, drawing him into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting. Positive reviews of the series have been given by both critics and viewers.

