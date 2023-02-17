Shehzada box office: Trade experts predict a weak 6 crore opening for the film

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and premiering this Friday.

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and premiering this Friday, was met with considerable anticipation. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor’s most recent theatrical release, debuted with a first-day gross of 14.11 crore and went on to become a success. Anees Bazmee’s sequel went on to gross over 260 crore at international box offices. The opening for his most recent film, however, is not as strong as the film traders would have anticipated. According to the most recent projections, the Hindi movie would likely make about 6-7 crore on its first day.

The Hindi remake, according to market analyst Komal Nahta, had a poor first day. He revealed “Terrible opening. First day will be 6 or 7 crore only. It’s a flop right from the word ‘go’.” Akshaye Rathi, a movie exhibitor, is more optimistic about the movie’s future. He said, “The opening figures of Shehzada are fairly encouraging and it’s a movie I truly hope to see growing with a word of mouth, because it’s a family film. It’s a great commercial entertainer that you want to watch with your friends, family, go in a group and do it.”

He added, “Since it’s a working weekday, it will build a word of mouth. I think going by the traction so far, it should hit something like a 6 on day one and hopefully consolidate and grow on Saturday and Sunday, and sustain well from Monday.”

The Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Tabu, was remade as Shehzada by Rohit Dhawan. The story and screenplay were created by director Trivikram Srinivas. Rajpal Yadav makes a guest cameo in the Hindi movie, together with Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy, Ankur Rathee, and Sachin Khedekar.

According to Shehzada‘s review, “The Hindi movie stays quite close to its inspiration. Although some items have been changed for a Hindi audience, this feature still puts a focus on the hero. Shehzada is just too loud to make a lasting impression, despite its extravagant production design and enticing Pritam musical performances. It isn’t quite tedious at 145 minutes, but it drags as it dwells on the parentage issue.”

