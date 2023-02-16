Sidharth and Kiara looks happy in new wedding photos

Kiara Advani’s brother shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony
Sidharth and Kiara surprised their fans with new photos. Mishaal shared a...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, at Suryagarh Palace. The couple took to social media to share their dreamy wedding photos, captioning them, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.” Many photos from their wedding went viral online, causing a frenzy among their followers.
A new batch of previously unseen images of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani cheerfully posing for a photo with their guests while dressed in their wedding ceremony attire has recently surfaced on social media.
The newlyweds are seen posing with their guests, including fashion designer Manish Malhotra, in the photo. Kiara is dressed in a stunning pink ombre bridal lehenga with artistic embroidery. In contrast, Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in his golden sherwani. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra who is also standing beside the couple wore a navy blue kurta with white pyjamas and a pink shawl.
The photos also show off the exquisite decor, which included stunning crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceiling and multifoil arches in the background, which gave them a regal feel.
Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared numerous photos from their Mehendi ceremony on Tuesday, in which Kiara and Sidharth coordinated in white and yellow attire.
