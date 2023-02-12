Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s pictures with their family

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, a well-known celebrity couple.

The Couple exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani poses with their family.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, a well-known celebrity couple on Tuesday, February 7, exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple’s family and a select group of close friends were there for the little wedding.

But today (February 12, Sunday), Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will host a lavish event at a well-known hotel in Mumbai to commemorate their nuptials with their close friends and fellow actors.

The newlyweds mingled with the paparazzi cameras and posed for shots as they arrived at the wedding celebration in style. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, interestingly, made sure to pose for some joyful family photos as their respective parents and siblings entered the location.

The newlyweds can be seen posing with Kiara Advani‘s parents, Jagdeep and Genevive Advani, as well as Sidharth Malhotra’s parents, Sunil and Rima Malhotra. In the family photos, Kiara‘s younger brother Mishaal Advani and Sidharth‘s older brother Harshad Malhotra and his wife Purnima could also be seen.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first crossed paths during the wrap party of the actress’s ground-breaking film Lust Stories, which took place before they were cast together in their beloved movie Shershaah.

Apparently gate-crashing the gathering, the dashing actor struck up a conversation with Kiara right away. However, the couple fell deeply in love when Shershaah was being filmed. Even though Sidharth and Kiara dated for a while, they kept their relationship a secret before getting married.

However, Kiara acknowledged that Sidharth is more than just a buddy when she and Shahid Kapoor appeared on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Although the actress opted not to provide further information, Shahid has already made it clear that the couple is deeply in love and does have wedding plans for very soon.

Also Read Sidharth Malhotra and Kira Advani’s wedding sweet box pictures They offered them a package of mithai (sweets). 16 distinct sweets are...