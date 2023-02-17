Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Swara Bhasker to marry political activist Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker to marry political activist Fahad Ahmad

Articles
Advertisement
Swara Bhasker to marry political activist Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker to marry political activist Fahad Ahmad

Advertisement
  • Swara Bhasker confirmed her marriage with Fahad Ahmad.
  • The actress tweeted a video.
  • The actress described their love story.
Advertisement

On Twitter, Swara Bhasker confirmed her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad. In a movie that included a collage of all their romantic moments, the actress described their love story. The Veere Di Wedding actress disclosed that the couple had been legally married on January 6, 2023.

The actress tweeted a video in which she discussed their charming love story. Toward the end, Swara gave a glimpse of her court wedding in the registrar’s office with her parents there. She stated, in the caption for the video, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! (sic)”

Advertisement

Swara Bhasker earlier surprised her Instagram followers with a new post. The actress shared a picture of themself holding their head in their arms. A man wraps a woman’s arm gently as they both recline on a bed. The caption on the photo was “This may be love (sic),” She captioned.

Also Read

Swara Bhasker once called her fiance ‘Bhai’ in old Twitter post 
Swara Bhasker once called her fiance ‘Bhai’ in old Twitter post 

Swara Bhasker is getting married in March 2023. Soon after, memes began...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
Artem Chigvintsev Teared Up at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows
Artem Chigvintsev Teared Up at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
Yami Gautam discusses her screen tests and smaller roles
Yami Gautam discusses her screen tests and smaller roles
Meghan Markle fighting for her own popularity as Prince Harry faces redundancy
Meghan Markle fighting for her own popularity as Prince Harry faces redundancy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story