Swara Bhasker to marry political activist Fahad Ahmad

On Twitter, Swara Bhasker confirmed her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad. In a movie that included a collage of all their romantic moments, the actress described their love story. The Veere Di Wedding actress disclosed that the couple had been legally married on January 6, 2023.

The actress tweeted a video in which she discussed their charming love story. Toward the end, Swara gave a glimpse of her court wedding in the registrar’s office with her parents there. She stated, in the caption for the video, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! (sic)”

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

Swara Bhasker earlier surprised her Instagram followers with a new post. The actress shared a picture of themself holding their head in their arms. A man wraps a woman’s arm gently as they both recline on a bed. The caption on the photo was “This may be love (sic),” She captioned.

