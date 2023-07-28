Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in denim bralette and red joggers

Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in denim bralette and red joggers

Articles
Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in denim bralette and red joggers

Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in denim bralette and red joggers

Advertisement
  • Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in a denim embellished bralette, exuding confidence and charm.
  • She pairs the bralette with bright red joggers, achieving a perfect blend of casual and chic.
  • Jacqueline’s intricate braided long hair adds a touch of quirkiness.
Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez elevates her style with a unique denim embellished bralette, exuding confidence and charm. She effortlessly pairs it with vibrant red joggers, blending casual and chic elements to perfection.

Her standout feature is the intricately braided long hair, adding a touch of quirkiness to the overall look, making her appear effortlessly cool and stylish.

Jacqueline’s makeup follows the “less is more” mantra, accentuating her natural beauty and radiating charm and fun.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Advertisement

 

As a fashion icon, Jacqueline fearlessly embraces individuality and inspires others to express themselves boldly, reminding everyone that fashion is about confidence and pushing boundaries with flair.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story