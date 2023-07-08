Kajol clears the air on ‘uneducated leaders’ remark

Kajol clarifies her statement about “uneducated leaders” after social media buzz.

The actress took to Twitter on July 8 to provide clarification on her comment.

She emphasized that her intention was not to demean any political leaders.

Kajol, who is preparing for the launch of her upcoming film “The Trial,” has at last spoken out following the online buzz surrounding her recent remark about “uneducated leaders.”

The actress expressed her view on political leaders without an educational background, which garnered significant attention on social media.

However, on July 8, she took to Twitter to provide clarification on her statement.