Kajol clears the air on ‘uneducated leaders’ remark

Kajol, who is preparing for the launch of her upcoming film “The Trial,” has at last spoken out following the online buzz surrounding her recent remark about “uneducated leaders.”
The actress expressed her view on political leaders without an educational background, which garnered significant attention on social media.
However, on July 8, she took to Twitter to provide clarification on her statement.
During a recent interview with The Quint, Kajol expressed her perspective that India’s progress is hindered by a combination of deep-rooted traditions and insufficient education among its populace.
I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 8, 2023
In the same interview, the Lust Stories 2 actress said, “You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I’m sorry but I’m going to go out and say that. I’m being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint.”
Making her much-awaited entry into the world of OTT, Kajol is all set to debut in the web series “The Trial,” an adaptation of the acclaimed American courtroom drama “The Good Wife.”
Actor Jisshu Sengupta will portray her character’s husband in the series, which is scheduled for release on July 14.
