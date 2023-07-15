Advertisement
Nora Fatehi dazzles with a glamorous twirl in a black latex pantsuit

  • Nora Fatehi stuns fans with her impeccable fashion sense in a black latex pantsuit.
  • The outfit is designed by Dead Lotus Couture.
  • Nora completes her look with exquisite jewelry, stylish Yves Saint Laurent shoes, expert styling, flawless makeup, and a striking hairstyle.
Nora Fatehi mesmerizes fans with her impeccable fashion sense, showcasing a stunning black latex pantsuit during a shoot for the upcoming show “Hip Hop India.” The multitalented dancer and actress shares a captivating video from the shoot, leaving followers in awe of her glamorous presence.

Designed by renowned brand Dead Lotus Couture, the black latex pantsuit accentuates Nora’s enviable figure, exuding a bold and edgy vibe that perfectly matches her unique style.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora’s outfit is complemented by exquisite jewelry from Wyw India and Dripproject.co, along with a stylish pair of Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) shoes, adding sophistication to her ensemble. Expert styling by Maneka Harisinghani, flawless makeup by Reshma Merchant, and a striking hairstyle by hairstylist Madhav 2.0 complete Nora’s flawless look.

Nora Fatehi’s fashion choices continue to captivate audiences, establishing her as a trendsetter in the fashion and entertainment industry, with her impeccable style and undeniable presence leaving a lasting impact.

