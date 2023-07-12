Sidharth Malhotra discusses post-marriage life

Sidharth Malhotra is a renowned Bollywood actor.

Sidharth Malhotra openly expressed his love for his wife, Kiara Advani.

Sidharth compared his relationship with Kiara to a game, emphasizing the collective nature of their marriage.

Sidharth Malhotra openly expressed his love for his wife, Kiara Advani, during a recent event in Mumbai, causing him to blush. The actor referred to Kiara as his most cherished possession in life, comparing their relationship to a game. Sidharth sported a stylish brown leather jacket and faded green pants at the event, exuding a cool vibe. A video clip captured by a paparazzo and shared on Instagram captured Sidharth’s endearing remarks about Kiara.

When asked if he would like to challenge any Bollywood actor to play a game, Sidharth mentioned his wife, Kiara, stating that they play games together at home. He emphasized the importance of the collective nature of their marriage, where there is no “I” but only “we.” Sidharth’s comments were quoted by HT.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is preparing to make his debut in the web series world with “Indian Police Force,” where he will portray a police officer. The series, directed by Rohit Shetty, also features Shilpa Shetty. Fans are excited to see Sidharth in this new avatar.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani recently appeared in the film “Satyaprem Ki Katha” alongside Kartik Aaryan, which has performed exceptionally well at the box office, grossing over 100 crores. Kiara’s performance has garnered praise, further establishing her position in the industry. As Sidharth gears up for his web series debut, fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Indian Police Force,” while Kiara’s successful stint in “Satyaprem Ki Katha” has left her admirers eagerly awaiting her upcoming projects.

