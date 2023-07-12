Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidharth Malhotra discusses post-marriage life, emphasizes the importance of unity

Sidharth Malhotra discusses post-marriage life, emphasizes the importance of unity

Articles
Advertisement
Sidharth Malhotra discusses post-marriage life, emphasizes the importance of unity

Sidharth Malhotra discusses post-marriage life

Advertisement
  • Sidharth Malhotra is a renowned Bollywood actor.
  • Sidharth Malhotra openly expressed his love for his wife, Kiara Advani.
  • Sidharth compared his relationship with Kiara to a game, emphasizing the collective nature of their marriage.
Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra openly expressed his love for his wife, Kiara Advani, during a recent event in Mumbai, causing him to blush. The actor referred to Kiara as his most cherished possession in life, comparing their relationship to a game. Sidharth sported a stylish brown leather jacket and faded green pants at the event, exuding a cool vibe. A video clip captured by a paparazzo and shared on Instagram captured Sidharth’s endearing remarks about Kiara.

When asked if he would like to challenge any Bollywood actor to play a game, Sidharth mentioned his wife, Kiara, stating that they play games together at home. He emphasized the importance of the collective nature of their marriage, where there is no “I” but only “we.” Sidharth’s comments were quoted by HT.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is preparing to make his debut in the web series world with “Indian Police Force,” where he will portray a police officer. The series, directed by Rohit Shetty, also features Shilpa Shetty. Fans are excited to see Sidharth in this new avatar.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani recently appeared in the film “Satyaprem Ki Katha” alongside Kartik Aaryan, which has performed exceptionally well at the box office, grossing over 100 crores. Kiara’s performance has garnered praise, further establishing her position in the industry. As Sidharth gears up for his web series debut, fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Indian Police Force,” while Kiara’s successful stint in “Satyaprem Ki Katha” has left her admirers eagerly awaiting her upcoming projects.

Also Read

Sidharth Malhotra calls his actor-wife ‘most prized treasure’
Sidharth Malhotra calls his actor-wife ‘most prized treasure’

Sidharth Malhotra spoke about his actress-wife Kiara Advani while still blushing. Kiara...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story