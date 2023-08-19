Alia Bhatt looks lovely in tie-dye co-ord ensemble

Alia Bhatt’s mention about husband Ranbir Kapoor’s preference for her natural lip color sparks online buzz.

Alia responds on Instagram with a series of joyful images conveying positivity and good vibes.

The actress garners praise for her role in “Heart Of Stone” and “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, fresh from her debut in Netflix’s “Heart Of Stone,” triggered a digital frenzy by revealing a charming insight about her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent video, Alia casually mentioned that Ranbir prefers her natural lip color over lipstick. This simple revelation caused a stir on social media, eliciting diverse reactions from netizens.

In response to the buzz, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account, sharing a visual glimpse into her cheerful demeanor. She unveiled a series of images exuding positivity and happiness. Her concise caption read, “No words… Just vibessssssssss,” accompanied by emojis depicting a lipstick, a rainbow, and a sun.

The pictures captured Alia’s infectious joy and optimism. In one snapshot, she stood outdoors wearing a vibrant tie-dye co-ord outfit, her radiant smile directed at the camera. Another image featured her forming a heart shape with her hands, a gesture symbolizing love and positivity.

Amidst the online chatter, Alia’s response underscores her commitment to maintaining a positive perspective. Her straightforward post conveys a message of resilience and a desire to spread good vibes, both in her personal life and in the digital space.

The actress is currently receiving acclaim for her performance in the film “Heart Of Stone,” alongside Gal Gadot. She was also featured in the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” where she portrayed the role of Rani.

