Ananya Panday Sizzles In Neon Outfit

Ananya Panday is actively preparing for her upcoming movie, Dream Girl 2, and she’s taking every opportunity to promote her new release. Her promotional appearances have turned into a personal fashion guide, showcasing a range from traditional sarees to modern Gen-Z-inspired outfits. In her latest appearance, the actress embraces a bold and vibrant look in a neon co-ord set.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Ananya Panday confidently sports a neon co-ord set designed by Alex Perry. She opts for a neon bralette bustier paired with high-waist pants, exuding a feisty and empowered aura. Her overall ensemble highlights her strong sense of fashion.

But that’s not all – the addition of oxidized hoop earrings perfectly complements her flashy attire. Her makeup is equally bold, featuring winged eyeliner, flushed cheeks, and bold red lips crafted by Stacy Gomes. A sleek braided ponytail, styled by Ayesha Devitre, adds a touch of chicness to her look.

Sheldon Santos’s photography captures Ananya’s feisty avatar in striking poses, effectively showcasing her powerful dressing and style. Her flashy neon ensemble and confident demeanor undoubtedly captivate the audience, making her appearance as a feisty babe truly memorable.

