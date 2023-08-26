Shweta Tiwari slays in a black power suit

Actress Shweta Tiwari exudes commanding elegance in a stylish black pantsuit.

Renowned actress Shweta Tiwari showcases commanding elegance in her recent fashion appearance. She dons a sleek black pantsuit that underscores her remarkable fashion sense.

In this stylish ensemble, Shweta chooses a sophisticated black blazer layered gracefully over a form-fitting camisole, exemplifying class and refinement. The ensemble is elevated with coordinated black pants, infusing a touch of flair.

Shweta’s makeup embraces boldness, featuring smoky eyes that exude confidence. Complemented by precisely defined eyebrows and a subtle pink lip shade, she introduces a hint of allure to her overall look.

With a poised and confident posture, the diva effortlessly emanates aspirational vibes. Sharing captivating visuals from the photoshoot, Shweta acknowledges the skilled team involved, including photographers Deepak Das and Kakali Das, stylist Ananya Arora, and makeup artist Jitin Rathore. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Backstage Mumbai, the concept orchestrated by The Bolt PR comes to life.

Shweta Tiwari’s elegant black pantsuit underscores her avant-garde fashion sensibilities, reaffirming her status as not only an actress but a style icon who commands the limelight.

