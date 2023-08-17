Advertisement
Watch – Hina Khan’s Emotional Moment With Her Mother

Articles
Watch – Hina Khan’s Emotional Moment With Her Mother

  • Hina Khan surprises her mother after returning from a shoot in a rural area.
  • The actress captures the heartwarming moment on Instagram, showing her mother’s emotional reaction.
  • Hina’s unexpected arrival in the morning brings tears of joy to her mother’s eyes.
Over the past several days, Hina Khan has been involved in a shoot in a rural location, and she gave her social media followers a glimpse of her experiences. During her time away from her mother, Hina decided to surprise her, as her mother eagerly awaited her return.

Sharing the heartwarming moment on her Instagram, Hina Khan offers her fans an inside look at how she orchestrated the surprise for her mother. The video captures Hina emerging slowly from her room, aided by her injured leg. With deliberate steps, she crosses the living room and takes a seat on the sofa, then proceeds to call her mother. The sight of Hina takes her mother by surprise, leading to a tearful and affectionate embrace.

Hina’s mother expresses concern upon noticing her daughter’s injury and repeatedly inquires about what happened. She wonders why Hina didn’t inform her about her homecoming. Hina explains that the surprise was intentional. In the caption, Hina mentions her mother’s early bedtime routine and how she arrived late at night, carefully surprising her in the morning. The actress conveys her deep affection for her mother and highlights her priceless reaction, endearingly addressing her as ‘Bholi maa’ (innocent mother).

In her caption, Hina writes, “So my mom sleeps very early.. didn’t tell her m coming, came around 11:30 and sneaked in the house quietly at night.. she had no idea m in the house.. surprised her in the morning, look at her priceless reaction..meri Bholi maa she went to the door first Don’t bother about my foot..its ok.”

 

