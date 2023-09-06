Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shweta Tiwari Looks Stunning In Floral Lehenga

Shweta Tiwari Looks Stunning In Floral Lehenga

Articles
Advertisement
Shweta Tiwari Looks Stunning In Floral Lehenga

Shweta Tiwari Looks Stunning In Floral Lehenga

Advertisement
  • Shweta Tiwari is a renowned actress.
  • Shweta Tiwari impresses fans with her ethereal appearance in traditional attire.
  • Shweta’s captivating photos capture her elegance and timeless beauty.
Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari enchants her fans with her stunning appearance in her latest photos, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense with a touch of tradition. Styled by Ananya Arora, she looks ethereal in a Sajda by Suman ensemble, featuring a tangerine sequined floral plunging blouse, a white floral skirt, and a matching floral dupatta. To accessorize, she chose gold dangle earrings from Bling Thing Store.

Her makeup includes winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and nude lips, enhancing her elegant simplicity. Shweta’s long hair, styled in loose curls, adds to her fairy princess aesthetic. In the photos, she confidently flaunts her midriff, radiating ethereal charm effortlessly.

Deepak Das and Kakali Das deserve praise for capturing Shweta Tiwari in perfect shots that highlight her grace in the delightful floral lehenga. Known for her iconic role as ‘Prerna’ in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and as the winner of Bigg Boss season 4, Shweta continues to mesmerize her viewers with her timeless beauty.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Advertisement

 

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Shweta Tiwari Looks Stunning In Latest Pictures
Shweta Tiwari Looks Stunning In Latest Pictures

Shweta Tiwari redefines stunner in a striking red and white designer ensemble....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story