Nora Fatehi sets Instagram on fire in a white cutout dress

Nora Fatehi, a dancer turned actress who never fails to turn heads with her steamy looks, has shared breathtakingly beautiful photos on social media. She is frequently seen on Instagram providing daily updates to her fans.

Nora can be seen in the photos setting the gram on fire in her white cutout dress with a slit on the side and a plunging neckline. She accessorized her ensemble with a matching pair of heels and gold hoops.

Sharing the pictures on her handle, the ‘Dilbar’ girl captioned, “you lookin’ at me like I ain’t give you no choice… ️‍ .” Here have a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUMgfVgMsWj/

Her supporters were seen dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section shortly after she shared the photos.

Nora recently garnered waves for her role in the film “Bhuj: The Pride of India” and the song she performed in it. Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sharad Kelkar were all present. The film was released on a digital platform and received mixed reviews from reviewers and the general public.

In Milap Zaveri’s upcoming film “Satyameva Jayate 2,” the actress is gearing up to recreate the magic. In the first section, she grabbed the internet by storm with her song “Dilbar.”

Despite the fact that little is known about her song in the sequel, fans are anticipating another blockbuster from the cast. In addition to John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, the film stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.