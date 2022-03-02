Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:11 pm
Sean Penn posted a tweet showing him walking on foot to Poland

Sean Penn, a Hollywood actor and director, found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland on foot. Just days after visiting Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. He was there to film scenes for his documentary on Russia’s invasion.

Penn, 61, sent a photo to his Twitter account on Monday. Which shows him trudging along the shoulder of a road. Beside a line of cars stretching into the distance. While carrying a backpack and toting a piece of luggage on wheels.

Read more: Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion to film a documentary

“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” Penn said in the caption along with the picture. “Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only. Most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value.”

The Academy Award-winning actor and his pals were forced to ditch their vehicle, according to the tweet. Even though we don’t exactly know the reason for it.

Read more: Sean Penn shares his views on Russian invasion in Ukraine
Penn had “made it out of Ukraine safely,” according to a representative in Los Angeles, Mara Buxbaum. However, she remained tight-lipped about his whereabouts. Moreover the circumstances surrounding his departure from Ukraine is still unknown.

Penn was in Kyiv on the first day of Russia’s invasion. Where he attended a press conference at President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office. While also filming the video for a documentary about the crisis, according to a statement from Zelenskiy’s office.

