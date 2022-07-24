Kate Moss reveals the reason she decided to testify in Johnny Depp case

Kate Moss has spoken about her decision to testify in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial.

She said she felt she “had to say that truth” about the actor.

Heard was found guilty of defaming Depp and given $10 million (£8 million) in damages.

Kate Moss has spoken about her decision to testify in Johnny Depp’s high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

During the trial, Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, claimed she “had to express that truth.”

In March, she took the witness stand via video link and refuted Heard’s assertion that Depp had shoved her down the steps during the couple’s vacation in Jamaica in the 1990s, saying instead that Johnny had assisted her at the time.

Moss explained her decision to testify by stating that she felt she “had to say that truth.”

Speaking during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Moss told presenter Lauren Laverne: “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

A jury found Heard guilty of defaming Depp on all three charges last month and gave him $10 million (£8 million) in compensatory damages and $5 million (£4 million) in punitive damages. Heard received a compensatory damages award of $2 million (£1.6 million), but no punitive damages.

Speaking during the testimony at the time, Moss recalled: “We were leaving the room, Johnny left before I did, and there had been a rain storm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.

“I screamed, because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me back to my room, and got me medical attention.”

Moss added that Depp “never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs”.