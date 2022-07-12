Fans of Tom Cruise slam Mickey Rourke for labelling the Top Gun star “irrelevant.”

Fans of Tom Cruise were outraged lately when Mickey Rourke dubbed the Top Gun actor “irrelevant” during a debate with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Morgan asked Rourke how he felt seeing “Cruise at the top of the movie office charts with Top Gun: Maverick” on Monday.

“That doesn’t mean (expletive) to me. The guy’s been doing the same part for 35 years. I got no respect for that,” remarked the Iron Man 2 actor.

He continued,

“I don’t care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”

To this end, Morgan inquired, “You don’t think Tom Cruise is a good actor?”

“I think he’s irrelevant in my world,” replied Rourke.

Following this interview, some fans rushed to Twitter to call Rourke out for his derogatory remarks.

Meanwhile, netizens mocked his plastic surgery, saying, “He looks like he’s trying to become Val Kilmer.”