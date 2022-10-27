Video games help kids to learn

Playing video games may help boost brainpower, a study suggests.

Young people who played video games for at least three hours per day each day outperformed their classmates.

Playing video games “may be connected with better cognitive abilities involving working memory and reaction inhibition,” the study concludes.

Video games have been criticized by some parents for supposedly having a negative impact on their children, but a new study suggests that playing them may help boost brainpower.

