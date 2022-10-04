Wordle today October 5, 2022: Here’s answer

We’ve updated our fantastic hints and clues for Wordle (up to level 473). A player has only six tries every day to guess the correct five-letter word. The answer to Wednesday, October 5, 2022’s Wordle 473 is below.

We’ve updated our fantastic hints and clues for Josh Wardle’s word puzzle game Wordle (up to level 473). A player has only six tries every day to guess the correct five-letter word for today’s level.

Wednesday, October 5th’s 2022 Wordle 473 word of the day is not an especially rare term, but some players may have trouble deciphering it. As a result, we’ve put together some helpful hints and pointers for our devoted Wordle players to use so they can keep their daily winning streaks intact. By the conclusion of this piece, we will also have provided the solution.

Wednesday, 5 October 2022 Wordle 473 : Clues Wordle level 473’s answer starts with the letter “M.” The last letter of the answer of the day is a “H.” Advertisement In today’s answer of the day, there is only one vowel, “A.” In the answer to Wordle 473, no letter is used more than once. Swamp is a word that means the same as Wordle 473 answer.

Today’s answer to Wordle 473

Players who tried our hints and clues but still couldn’t figure out the answer to Wordle 473 shouldn’t give up. We know what you should do. So, the answer to Wednesday, October 5, 2022’s Wordle 473 is:

MARSH

