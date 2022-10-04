Wordle today October 5, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today October 3, 2022: Here’s answer
Wordle 471 is an engaging puzzle game. A player can only guess...
We’ve updated our fantastic hints and clues for Josh Wardle’s word puzzle game Wordle (up to level 473). A player has only six tries every day to guess the correct five-letter word for today’s level.
Wednesday, October 5th’s 2022 Wordle 473 word of the day is not an especially rare term, but some players may have trouble deciphering it. As a result, we’ve put together some helpful hints and pointers for our devoted Wordle players to use so they can keep their daily winning streaks intact. By the conclusion of this piece, we will also have provided the solution.
Players who tried our hints and clues but still couldn’t figure out the answer to Wordle 473 shouldn’t give up. We know what you should do. So, the answer to Wednesday, October 5, 2022’s Wordle 473 is:
MARSH
