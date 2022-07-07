Christian Bale looks fantastic in the new Amsterdam trailer

The highly anticipated movie Amsterdam that has Christian Bale, has released its trailer.

The attractiveness of the upcoming movie is increased by the trailer’s suggestion that many of the events depicted here actually took place.

Bale, Robbie, and Washington are portrayed in the trailer as three buddies who travelled to Amsterdam after meeting in Belgium.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated movie Amsterdam, starring Christian Bale as a doctor. Margot Robbie as a nurse. And John David Washington as an attorney. Has released its trailer. The attractiveness of the upcoming movie is increased by the trailer’s suggestion that many of the events depicted here actually took place.

Also Read Christian Bale Gorr look changed because of Voldemort comparison Christian Bale's character, Gorr the God Butcher, will look different in Thor:...

Bale, Robbie, and Washington are portrayed in the trailer as three buddies who travelled to Amsterdam after meeting in Belgium. They claim they were not involved in the murder, but there is proof to the contrary, and they are being accused of it. In the trailer’s opening scene, Chris Rock makes an appearance as a “dead white dude in a box.”

Watch the trailer here:

Amsterdam, a film from the 1930s, is supposed to be based on a historical incident that had a crucial role in American history. In addition to them, the movie also stars Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, and Michael Shannon.

Advertisement

Also Read Christian Bale’s character “Gorr” is the MCU’s most powerful villain Christian Bale stars as The God-butcher, Gorr, the newest villain to join...

Following 2015’s Joy, this film marks David O Russell’s return to directing. He previously helmed movies like The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle.

Amsterdam is scheduled to release in theatres on November 4.