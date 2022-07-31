Louis Tomlinson bashes 1D’s debut album despite 4.5m sales

Louis Tomlinson has criticised the debut album of One Direction, titled Up All Night.

Fans of One Direction were taken aback when Louis Tomlinson criticised the debut album of the band, titled Up All Night, which has sold 4.5 million copies around the world.

During the singer’s latest interview on the podcast, the former member of the world’s biggest boy band expressed negative sentiments about the collection that was introduced in 2011.

“Twelve years ago today the band got formed, but the first album was (expletive) any way,” the singer for Back to You added.

The judges of the television show The X Factor in 2010 were responsible for forming the band, and the singer was the group’s eldest member.

After the group broke up, he went on to pursue a career as a solo artist, and he discussed the challenges that this entailed.

He said, “There’s still pressure obviously for me to deliver a good record. . . and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band as big as One Direction.”

In the meanwhile, in 2016, Zayn Malik described the band’s music as being “generic as (expletive),” adding, “It wasn’t me.”

Earlier, Louis Tomlinson is staying away from any and all beef. In a recent chat on the Australian show The Project, the former One Direction member called out the show host who was trying to reel in the controversial opinions on the band. Recently, Tomlinson’s band member Liam Payne went on Youtuber Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and made headlines as he bashed the ex-member Zayn Malik.