Mindy Kaling shared information on the roles in her rom-com movie

Mindy Kaling, an actor, writer, producer, and director, shared further information about her upcoming romantic comedy movie.

According to a recent interview, Mindy Kaling will play an Indian American Bengali woman from the East Coast.

While Priyanka would portray a Punjabi Indian from India.

According to a recent interview, Mindy Kaling will play an Indian American Bengali woman from the East Coast. While Priyanka would portray a Punjabi Indian from India.

She claimed that with the episodes she is now making for Netflix and HBO Max, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Never Have I Ever, she hopes to draw attention to the cultural variations that exist even within more developed societies. “On our show, we’re really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern India. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl. Culturally we see how they’re different from each other. The Asian experience is not a monolith,” she said.

Mindy added, “Why would people necessarily know that if they don’t have shows that explain and explore that difference? I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s Punjabi Indian from India and I’m an Indian American Bengali girl from the East Coast. It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together.”

News about the upcoming film was first broken in 2019. Priyanka had shared an Instagram post announcing the collaboration. Writing in her caption, “Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and #dangoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!”