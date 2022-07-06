Mona Hammond, a ‘EastEnders’ star, has died at the age of 91.

Mona Hammond was well known for her role as Blossom in “EastEnders”.

She co-founded the Black British theatre company Talawa with Yvonne Brewster, Carmen Munroe, and Inigo Espejel.

Her most recent on-screen appearance was in 2016 short “Bucky”.

Mona Hammond, a West End trailblazer and former “EastEnders” actress has died. She was 91 years old.

There was no mention of a cause of death.

Hammond was well known for her role as “EastEnders” matriarch Blossom, as well as co-founding the Black British theatre company Talawa in 1986 with Yvonne Brewster, Carmen Munroe, and Inigo Espejel.

According to the Guardian, the actor was of Chinese and Jamaican descent and changed her name from Mavis Chin to Mona Hammond to avoid typecasting. Hammond was born in Jamaica and came to the United Kingdom in 1959, where he worked in an office while taking acting training in the evenings. She soon received a scholarship to the prestigious British acting academy RADA. She graduated in 1964 and quickly found herself on stage in venues across the country.

She also starred in 70 films and television shows, including the comedy “The Crouches” and “Us Girls,” as well as the sitcom “Desmond’s,” which aired from 1989 to 1994, and soaps including “Coronation Street,” “Holby City,” and “Doctors.” She co-starred in the 2005 film “Kinky Boots” with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Joel Edgerton, and Sarah-Jane Potts.

She appeared as Rita-Anne in “Doctor Who” in 2006, opposite David Tennant and Billie Piper, then two years later in Roland Emmerich’s movie “10,000 BC.”

Her most recent on-screen appearance was in the 2016 short “Bucky,” in which she co-starred with Frances Barber.

The news of Hammond’s death prompted a flood of tributes, including from RADA, which tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mona Hammond, trailblazer, RADA Graduate and honorary fellow.” The “EastEnders” Twitter account also paid tribute, writing: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Mona Hammond has passed away.” Blossom Jackson, created by Mona, was a no-nonsense grandma who was adored by the audience and everyone who worked with her. Our hearts go out to Mona’s family and friends.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mona Hammond, trailblazer, #RADAGraduate and honorary fellow. pic.twitter.com/YcrdIuKhsX — RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) (@RADA_London) July 5, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear that Mona Hammond has passed away. Mona created a no-nonsense grandmother in Blossom Jackson who was adored by the audience and everyone who worked with her. Our love and thoughts are with Mona’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/FP5FdtIs1o — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) July 5, 2022

Jo Martin, who played Hammond’s daughter Natalie in “The Crouches,” wrote: “Mona Hammond, honoured to be her screen daughter. RIP Queen.”

Mona Hammond, honoured to be her screen daughter. 💔 RIP Queen🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8C5NDmr0to — jo martin (@therealjomartin) July 5, 2022

“Her prominent roles in theatre, TV and film, allow others to stand on her shoulders,” the statement continues. “Mona Hammond inspired and continues to inspire so many who will always be indebted directly or indirectly by her great body of work. Mona was in the very first Talawa production in 1986, a dramatization of ‘The Black Jacobins’ by CLR James – the story of Toussaint Louverture, who led the Haitian revolution. At a time when it was believed that Black actors could not play British classics, Mona redefined classic roles such as Lady Bracknell in Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ in 1989.”

“Mona’s repertoire also included Madam Love in the Jamaican classic ‘An Echo in the Bone’ by Dennis Scott in 1986, described by The Caribbean Times as ‘drama which touches the human soul’, the musical ‘O Babylon!’ in 1988, and her reimaging of the Fool in Talawa’s 1994 production of ‘King Lear.’”

“Talawa would not exist without Mona and her fellow co-founders Yvonne Brewster, Carmen Munroe, and Inigo Espejel; she was instrumental in pushing forward the Black Theatre movement in the U.K. Mona was an integral and beloved member of the Talawa family, and we will miss her greatly.”

Hammond leaves behind a son and a grandchild.

