Rumors confirmed: Meghan King is Dating Trevor Colhoun

  • Several sources have confirmed on July 3 that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star is dating Trevor Calhoun
  • Who is the CEO of the Trusted Provider Network, a digital network for authorised behavioural health practitioners.
  • Trevor is also a direct descendant of John Deere, a blacksmith who is frequently credited with developing the steel plough.
Several sources have confirmed on July 3 that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star is dating Trevor Calhoun. Who is the CEO of the Trusted Provider Network, a digital network for authorised behavioural health practitioners. On Instagram, Meghan and Trevor have mutual followers.

Trevor, 45, is well-known for his work with the Trusted Provider Network, a business he helped found. Trevor is also a direct descendant of John Deere, a blacksmith who is frequently credited with developing the steel plough. As well as founder of the agricultural and construction equipment company Deere & Company.

Additionally, just like Meghan, her new lover has two children with his ex. According to court documents obtained, Trevor divorced his wife in October.

The first report of Meghan, 37, and Trevor’s relationship was made by a local gossip channel. Following her brief marriage to President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens. The Real Housewives alumna, who has three children with her second ex-husband Jim Edmonds, provided an update on her love life in February.

“I’m going on dates and stuff,” Meghan said on former co-star Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod. “I’m single again and it’s fun. I’m actually having fun with it. I’m not looking to settle down and like, have another baby, get married. I’m good.”

