Two Avengers films will release in 2025

Two new Avengers movies will be released in 2025

Two new Avengers movies will be released in 2025.

Avengers: Endgame is the second-highest-grossing film of all time.

The studio highlighted some of Marvel’s near-term films, including Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Advertisement

Two more Avengers movies will be released in 2025, Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel Studios announced Saturday.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced at Comic-Con that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will conclude in phase six of the MCU. He called Phases 4 through 6 the Multiverse Saga.

More than 6,000 people in a crowded conference hall cheered and applauded Feige’s announcements.

Avengers: Endgame is the second-highest-grossing film of all time, with MCU films grossing more than $25 billion.

Feige also announced a Daredevil TV series and a Thunderbolts movie for 2024.

Also Read Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Fat Thor’ look in Avengers Chris Hemsworth's chubby appearance was exaggerated in Avengers: Endgame. The screenwriter said...

Advertisement

The studio highlighted some of Marvel’s near-term films, including the third Ant-Man and the Wasp film, Quantumania.

“We finally get to spend some time in the quantum realm,” which is “not always what you think it is,” director Peyton Reed said.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will explore the characters’ backstories, particularly Rocket, who director James Gunn called “the saddest creature in the universe.”

Marvel showed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to the 2018 movie starring Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in 2020. Lupita Nyong’o returns as Nakia in the November sequel.

Director Ryan Coogler remembers Boseman gripping his shoulder while seeing the first Black Panther at Comic-Con. Coogler added, “I promise you I can feel his hand on me right now.”

“His spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture, and the impact he made on his industry, will be felt forever.”

Advertisement