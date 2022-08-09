Pete Davidson had to see a therapist as a result of Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, because of his behavior on social media.

According to sources, Davidson “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”

This information was revealed in response to the news that the couple had broken up.

An individual who is close to Davidson has said that he “has been in trauma therapy in large part” as a result of the threatening social media message that was directed on him by Ye.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the insider says.

The former cast member of Saturday Night Live has stated that his primary objective at the present time is to “simply focus on his career.”

The month of October 2021 marked the beginning of Kim and Davidson’s dating relationship. During their time together, the latter is known to have had a tattoo on his body that included the name of the diva as well as the names of her children.