Britney spears audio about conservatorship was just a glimpse

A source says Britney Spears’ voice memo was “just a fraction” of what she will write about in her autobiography.

The Toxic singer has a $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster.

Her memoir will now be published in January 2023, down from originally planned 2023.

A recent audio interview by Britney Spears in which she discussed her life while under conservatorship was “just a fraction” of what she will write about in her autobiography.

The Toxic hitmaker gained notoriety after she posted a 22-minute audio clip on YouTube, which has since been deleted, criticizing her family for mistreating her and leaving her during the conservatorship.

The singer revealed many things in her voice memo, such as receiving “lots of money” in exchange for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and nearly leaving the country with a secret boyfriend.

An eyewitness informed Hollywood Life that watching Britney’s duet with Elton John, “Seeing ‘Hold Me Closer‘ [her duet with Elton John] soar to the top of the charts really brought Britney back to before the conservatorship and made her reminisce on the way that her life was then,”

The insider continued, “She did the audio recording because she wanted her family to hear it, and she knows that they did,” the source added. “She knows that the intended recipients heard this.”

“This is just a fraction of what she is going to say in her book. But, as she said, telling her story is the only way that she is going to heal from this, and she wants nothing more than to put this behind her and move on with her life and her career.

“She isn’t going to get that time back that was taken from her, but she does realize that she still has an entire life ahead of her,” the outlet shared.

Simon & Schuster and Spears have a $15 million book agreement that was signed in February of this year, a few months after she was released from a 13-year legal restraint.

According to TMZ, the singer’s memoir will now be published in January 2023 instead of January 2023 as originally planned.

