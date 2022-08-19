Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41, reason still unknown
Darius Campbell Danesh died at the age of 41. He rose to...
On Thursday, the 52-year-old Greenland actor posted an old photo of himself and Campbell Danesh laughing on Instagram and paid respect to the late singer in an emotional comment.
On August 11th, Darius Campbell Danesh was found lifeless in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota.
“I am devastated by the sudden passing of my dear friend Darius, a true brother in arms,” he wrote.
In a message to Campbell Danesh’s family, Butler praised Campbell’s “two bright brothers,” Aria and Cyrus, and expressed his “thoughts and love” to their “great” parents Avril and Booth.
“To those lucky enough to have met Darius for more than a few minutes, they were deeply moved by his infectious laugh and barely containable zest for life,” wrote Butler.
The actor later admitted that he is still having trouble coming to terms with the truth that Campbell Danesh has passed away.
