'heart of lion,' Gerard Butler says of Darius Danesh, who recently passed away

Actor and American Idol finalist Darius Danesh, who passed away at the age of 41.

The actor who played Spartan king Leonidas in Zack Snyder’s blockbuster film 300 said he was “devastated” by his friend’s untimely death.

On August 11th, Darius Campbell Danesh was found lifeless in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota.

On Thursday, the 52-year-old Greenland actor posted an old photo of himself and Campbell Danesh laughing on Instagram and paid respect to the late singer in an emotional comment.

“I am devastated by the sudden passing of my dear friend Darius, a true brother in arms,” he wrote.

In a message to Campbell Danesh’s family, Butler praised Campbell’s “two bright brothers,” Aria and Cyrus, and expressed his “thoughts and love” to their “great” parents Avril and Booth.

“To those lucky enough to have met Darius for more than a few minutes, they were deeply moved by his infectious laugh and barely containable zest for life,” wrote Butler.

The actor later admitted that he is still having trouble coming to terms with the truth that Campbell Danesh has passed away.