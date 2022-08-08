Lacey Chabert talks ‘Crossword Mysteries’ and Hallmark movies

Lacey Chabert has a long list of movies she’d like to see on Hallmark Channel, including some sequels to fan favourites.

When asked about her Crossword Mysteries series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, the Mean Girls actress made fans happy.

Chabert, 39, looked at her co-star Brennan Elliott, who was also on the panel, and said, “I’m really proud of the five movies, and I love where they’ve taken the characters, with the murder finally being solved and a romantic ending.”

“They are really fun but it’s been a year and a half since we made one and I don’t know what the future holds for Crossword exactly,” she said coyly. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Elliott, 47, chimed in: “Hopefully, we’ll work together on a lot more stuff.

Chabert’s answer was positive, and she brought up their other movie series, All of My Heart, in which their characters got married in the last movie, which came out in 2018.

“I was just saying that the follow-up I would want to do would be to All of My Heart,”she said.