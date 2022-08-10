Ozzy Osbourne surprises at the Commonwealth games after surgery

Surprise Black Sabbath reunion performed by Ozzy Osbourne for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games spectators.

Together with guitarist Tony Iommi, Osbourne performed some rock music.

They performed “Paranoid,” one of their songs.

On Instagram, Jack Osbourne posted pictures of his 73-year-old father performing on stage with 74-year-old Iommi.

The photographs’ captions read, “Dad and @tonyiommi finished off the #commonwealthgames2022 tonight.”

In addition to undergoing surgery in June, the elder Osbourne also contracted Covid-19 in April.

