Ozzy Osbourne surprises at the Commonwealth games after surgery

  • Surprise Black Sabbath reunion performed by Ozzy Osbourne for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games spectators.
  • Together with guitarist Tony Iommi, Osbourne performed some rock music.
  • They performed “Paranoid,” one of their songs.
On Instagram, Jack Osbourne posted pictures of his 73-year-old father performing on stage with 74-year-old Iommi.

The photographs’ captions read, “Dad and @tonyiommi finished off the #commonwealthgames2022 tonight.”

In addition to undergoing surgery in June, the elder Osbourne also contracted Covid-19 in April.

