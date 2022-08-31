Advertisement
Dominic Monaghan: ‘Only broke my heart once’ after Evangeline Lilly Split

Dominic Monaghan: 'Only broke my heart once' after Evangeline Lilly Split

Dominic Monaghan: ‘Only broke my heart once’ after Evangeline Lilly Split

Dominic Monaghan

  • Dominic Monaghan opened up about his breakup with Evangeline Lilly.
  • The actor said it was the first time he was “just kind of all in” for someone.
  • He also admitted he had “an extraordinary amount of growing to do” in terms of managing his alcohol consumption.
Dominic Monaghan is getting truthful about why he and Evangeline Lilly broke up.

The 45-year-old actor from Moonhaven was on Anna Faris’ podcast Unqualified on Wednesday. He talked about his breakup with his Lost co-star, who he dated in the mid-2000s, while he was there.

“I think my heart has been broken only once in my life,” Monaghan said. “I dated an actress on Lost named Evangeline Lilly, who has since become known by her own name. And yeah, I don’t really know how she would explain the story, but from my point of view, it was probably the first time in my life that I was just kind of all in.”

Even though he was committed, Monaghan said he had “a lot of growing up to do in terms of how I handle my substances and how I handle my choices.”

He said that he grew up in England, where people often start drinking when they are teenagers.

“And that’s not the same as a glass of wine or a pint of beer. That’s the same as getting totally wasted on Friday, Saturday, and maybe Sunday afternoon “He gave a reason. “That seemed normal to me. I also had a long way to go before I knew what was normal and what wasn’t.”

