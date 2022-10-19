“Babylon,” which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in key roles, has been announced.

US cinephiles will have a blast at the movies throughout the holiday season. The December 23 release date for director Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood epic “Babylon,” which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the key roles, has been announced.

Initially, Paramount intended for the film to premiere on December 25 in a small number of theatres before going nationwide on January 6. According to insiders with knowledge of “Babylon,” the studio’s faith in the movie, which had a $78 million budget, may be inferred from the earlier release date.

The announcement comes a day after Sony revised its A Man Called Otto release schedule. Originally scheduled to hit theatres nationwide on December 14, the Tom Hanks-starring film will now debut in a few select markets on December 25 before going broad on January 13.

“Babylon” is showing on the big screen alongside “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” on its new worldwide release date. The widely anticipated “Avatar” sequel by James Cameron, which debuts on December 16, is also likely to dominate multiplexes over the Christmas season.

The film “Babylon,” which is set in the late 1920s, centers on Brad Pitt as a true leading man and Margot Robbie as a rising starlet against the backdrop of changing entertainment industry.

Chazelle previously stated that “Babylon” was influenced by “old-school epics that managed, through a few of characters, to portray a society transforming” like Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita,” Robert Altman’s “Nashville,” and “The Godfather.”

The cast also features Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Flea, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li in addition to Robbie and Pitt.

