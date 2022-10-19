Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Hollywood
  • Britons are decreasing their use of streaming services despite “House of the Dragon” and “Rings of Power
Britons are decreasing their use of streaming services despite “House of the Dragon” and “Rings of Power

Britons are decreasing their use of streaming services despite “House of the Dragon” and “Rings of Power

Articles
Advertisement
Britons are decreasing their use of streaming services despite “House of the Dragon” and “Rings of Power

House of the Dragon and Rings of Power

Advertisement
  • The Guardian reports that despite highly-budgeted shows like Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, and Stranger Things, a million British people have abandoned Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+.
  • The reason people are canceling is the need to save money.
  • According to sources, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ each cost roughly £300 per year.
Advertisement

 The Guardian reports that despite highly-budgeted shows like Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, and Stranger Things, a million British people have abandoned Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+.

Rings of Power and House of the Dragon, which cost £580 million to produce and were the most eagerly anticipated series ever, did not stop the third-quarter decline of 234,000 homes with at least one subscription streaming service.

However, the declining tendency can be linked to inflation considering the rising cost of living in Britain, According to Dominic Sunnebo, the global insight director of Kantar Worldpanel, “one million homes have stopped streaming.”

“The reason people are canceling is the need to save money. The most recent quarter saw two of the most anticipated releases of the year, they ranked as the top two most enjoyed pieces of subscription video-on-demand content during the period, and yet we still saw a continuation of the negative trend of the market getting smaller.”

According to Kanter Worldpanel, more than 16 million Britons have at least one streaming service subscription.

According to sources, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ each cost roughly £300 per year.

Advertisement

Also Read

Charlie Puth considers the talent of BTS Jungkook in the past
Charlie Puth considers the talent of BTS Jungkook in the past

Charlie Puth, an American singer, looks back on his collaboration with Jeon...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
New
New "Avatar" concept art shows Na'vi's early design
Mariyam Nafees Shares New Snaps With Hubby Amaan Ahmed
Mariyam Nafees Shares New Snaps With Hubby Amaan Ahmed
Kim Kardashian attacks Bianca Censori via Instagram story
Kim Kardashian attacks Bianca Censori via Instagram story
Brendan Fraser accepts he regrets his 'mummy' films look
Brendan Fraser accepts he regrets his 'mummy' films look
Cast of 'Eileen' opens up about complexities of plot
Cast of 'Eileen' opens up about complexities of plot
Anna Delvey demands NDAs, social security numbers from after party guests
Anna Delvey demands NDAs, social security numbers from after party guests
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story