Britons are decreasing their use of streaming services despite “House of the Dragon” and “Rings of Power

House of the Dragon and Rings of Power

The Guardian reports that despite highly-budgeted shows like Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, and Stranger Things, a million British people have abandoned Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+.

The reason people are canceling is the need to save money.

According to sources, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ each cost roughly £300 per year.

Rings of Power and House of the Dragon, which cost £580 million to produce and were the most eagerly anticipated series ever, did not stop the third-quarter decline of 234,000 homes with at least one subscription streaming service.

However, the declining tendency can be linked to inflation considering the rising cost of living in Britain, According to Dominic Sunnebo, the global insight director of Kantar Worldpanel, “one million homes have stopped streaming.”

“The reason people are canceling is the need to save money. The most recent quarter saw two of the most anticipated releases of the year, they ranked as the top two most enjoyed pieces of subscription video-on-demand content during the period, and yet we still saw a continuation of the negative trend of the market getting smaller.”

According to Kanter Worldpanel, more than 16 million Britons have at least one streaming service subscription.

