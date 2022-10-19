Charlie Puth considers the talent of BTS Jungkook in the past

Charlie Puth, an American singer, looks back on his collaboration with Jeon Jungkook of BTS.

The singer referred to Jungkook as a “Prodigy” and that he had been astounded by his talent.

The singer of Attention believes Jungkook is a “lowkey Prodigy.”

Advertisement

Chalie Puth, an American singer, looks back on his collaboration with Jeon Jungkook of BTS. Charlie recently lauded Jungkook for his incredible memory in an interview with Rolling Stone.

The singer referred to Jungkook as a “Prodigy” and that he had been astounded by his talent.

[K-Media Article] American Singer, Songwriter and Pop Star “Charlie Puth” (@charlieputh) praised Jungkook in his recent interview with “Rolling Stone”, American Pop Culture Magazine. Charlie Puth praised Jungkook as “Humble Genius”, “Low Key Prodigy” with an “Absolute Pitch”. pic.twitter.com/mEuuBnHQ39 — JJK Media (@JKMediaUpdate) October 12, 2022

Advertisement

Charlie went on to say that Jungkook’s vocal work on the Left and Right was faultless and that he didn’t alter it at any point during the production.

.@charlieputh talks about working with #JUNGKOOK of @BTS_twt #BTS: “He’s a low-key prodigy. He has perfect pitch and can recall any note on the spot, which I found very impressive.” Read more: https://t.co/HycBGw6eMl pic.twitter.com/tdfae6NYA9 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 8, 2022

The finished song was just “dragged and plopped” over Jungkook’s first vocals.

The singer of Attention believes Jungkook is a “lowkey Prodigy.” He said, “I found it really impressive that he has excellent pitch and can recall any note on the spot.”

Chalie continued by saying that they have never encountered a language barrier.

Advertisement

He doesn’t speak a word of English, but via music, we are able to communicate as if we are closest friends.

Also Read Eminem’s adopted daughter discusses life in her “meshed family” The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, adopted Alaina Marie Mathers...