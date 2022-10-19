Advertisement
Charlie Puth considers the talent of BTS Jungkook in the past

  • Charlie Puth, an American singer, looks back on his collaboration with Jeon Jungkook of BTS.
  • The singer referred to Jungkook as a “Prodigy” and that he had been astounded by his talent.
  • The singer of Attention believes Jungkook is a “lowkey Prodigy.”
 Chalie Puth, an American singer, looks back on his collaboration with Jeon Jungkook of BTS. Charlie recently lauded Jungkook for his incredible memory in an interview with Rolling Stone.

The singer referred to Jungkook as a “Prodigy” and that he had been astounded by his talent.

Charlie went on to say that Jungkook’s vocal work on the Left and Right was faultless and that he didn’t alter it at any point during the production.

 

The finished song was just “dragged and plopped” over Jungkook’s first vocals.

The singer of Attention believes Jungkook is a “lowkey Prodigy.” He said, “I found it really impressive that he has excellent pitch and can recall any note on the spot.”

Chalie continued by saying that they have never encountered a language barrier.

He doesn’t speak a word of English, but via music, we are able to communicate as if we are closest friends.

