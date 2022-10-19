Advertisement
Eminem's adopted daughter discusses life in her "meshed family"

Eminem’s adopted daughter discusses life in her “meshed family”

Eminem’s adopted daughter discusses life in her “meshed family”

Eminem’s adopted daughter discusses her life

  The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, adopted Alaina Marie Mathers in addition to his own.
  She stated at the time, "Having a blended family has always been normal to me.
  The Lose Yourself singer reportedly began mentioning Alaina in his later recordings, stating that he referred to her as Lainey.
As the rapper has mentioned her name numerous times in his songs, Slim Shady fans are not unfamiliar with Eminem’s adored daughter Hailie.

The adoring father sang about Hailie and was outspoken about his issues with her mother Kim in songs like Hailie’s Song, My Dad’s Gone Crazy, Kim, 97 Bonnie & Clyde, Beautiful and My Darling.

Hailie Jade Mathers, however, is not the rapper’s only child. The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, adopted Alaina Marie Mathers in addition to his own.

Alaina, who was born in 1993 and was the twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim, joined the family in 2016 after her mother, Dawn, passed away. The rapper and Kim were granted formal guardianship of Alaina when her original mother was still living because his sister-in-law was unable to care for her.

Despite the fact that the pair permanently split up in 2006, he decided to adopt Alaina Marie without any second thoughts.

The 29-year-old manages to maintain a calm life away from the spotlight despite being raised by a famous rapper.

Alaina does, however, bring up her family and isn’t embarrassed to talk about it. According to UNILAD, Alaina described what it was like to have two sets of parents in one post to her Instagram story.

She stated at the time, “Having a blended family has always been normal to me. I didn’t start calling my aunt and uncle mum and dad until I was older. A side note: Just because you give birth to a child or donate sperm makes you a parent, not the other way around. Some believe that the titles of “mom” and “dad” should be earned. I’ve always called my biological parents Mom and Dad, but I accept if you don’t refer to them as such if they weren’t present. Boundaries

The Lose Yourself singer reportedly began mentioning Alaina in his later recordings, stating that he referred to her as Lainey.

In the song Mockingbird from 2004, he sang, “Lainey, uncle’s crazy ain’t he, yeah but he loves you girl and you better know it,” providing insight into their family life.

The two daughters are “very much sisters now,” he said later in the song as he continued, “And Daddy’s still here, Lainey I’m talking to you too, Daddy’s still here.” It has a ring to it, doesn’t it? I like the sound of it.

Additionally, the rapper mentions her in the song Deja Vu, where he says “good night, Alaina,” and “You’re the Slim to my Shady” in Crazy in Love. The Alaina to my Hailie, the Dre to my Eminem “.

