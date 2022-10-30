Chrishell Stause and G Flip celebrate Halloween at a star-studded event

Prior to Halloween, Chrishell Stause and G Flip enjoyed a fantastic date night at one of the biggest celebrity Halloween parties.

The Selling Sunset star donned a sultry skeleton costume replete with garnets, fishnet stockings, and black thigh-high boots for the annual Casamigos party on October 28.

Her companion had a Jack Skellington-Esque half-smile painted on their face, and they both looked every bit the eerie rock star.

Her companion had a Jack Skellington-Esque half-smile painted on their face, and they both looked every bit the eerie rock star. The two were joined by Chrishell's co-star Emma Hernan, who portrayed C.J. from Pamela Anderson's Baywatch character while dressed in a red bathing suit.

‘Merry Halloween!’ Along with pictures of the group at the party, Chrishell posted on Instagram on October 29. I’d want to thank Casamigos for hosting such a grand celebration.

This past May, a week after Chrishell made their relationship public on her Netflix show reunion special, G Flip revealed that he and the Netflix star first met “during Halloween” a year ago. “Back then, we were both dating our ex-partners.”

G Flip said, “After that, we obviously parted ways with our partners, and we just started chatting. Even though it can seem like we come from various parts of the world, we have discovered many similarities. Sometimes we discover how similar we are.”

For a short time in 2021, Chrishell dated Jason Oppenheim, the president of the real estate company where she serves as a real estate agent and co-star in Selling Sunset. News revealed their breakup in December of the previous year.

