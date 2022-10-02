Ed Sheeran faces a $100 million copyright infringement lawsuit

Ed Sheeran will go on trial in a $100 million copyright infringement case.

The dispute with the co-author, Ed Townsend, began in 2016. Townsend’s family also filed a lawsuit against the artist over Let’s Get It On.

He has argued that there is no “bright-line rule” for what constitutes original work.

He wrote, “There is no bright-line rule that the combination of two unprotectable elements is insufficiently numerous to constitute an original work.”

“A work may be copyrightable even though it is entirely a compilation of unprotectable elements.”

After selling a third of their shares to Structured Asset Sales for $100 million that same year, Townsend’s family also filed a lawsuit against the artist over Let’s Get It On.

