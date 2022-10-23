Ellen Star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child

Sophia Grace Brownlee, a former child star who later found fame on YouTube after appearing alongside her cousin Rosie McClelland

To perform a copy of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011

Is now a mother for the first time

Sophia Grace, 19, announced her pregnancy on YouTube on October 22 in front of a backdrop of pink and blue balloons. I am currently 21 weeks along, and the reason I waited so long to do it was because I wanted to be sure that everything was secure and safe.

The 19-year-old reported that everything was fine, thank God, during her most recent 20-week ultrasound, which included a thorough scan of the foetus’ anatomy.

Sophia Grace admitted in her YouTube video that many of her fans are “going to be really stunned” by the announcement of her pregnancy. Sophia Grace revealed to E! News in December that she had a boyfriend and had been dating him for the previous two years.

She admitted, “I was quite stunned when I initially found out. “I’m extremely, super thrilled about it now that I’ve gotten used to it, and I can’t wait to share this experience with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I typically have,” the author said.