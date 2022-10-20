Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elon Musk, Ye, and Donald Trump have one thing in common

Elon Musk, Ye, and Donald Trump have one thing in common

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk, Ye, and Donald Trump have one thing in common

Elon Musk, Ye, and Donald Trump

Advertisement
  • One thing unites Elon Musk, Ye, and Donald Trump: social media platforms.
  • As Ye gets closer to finalizing a purchase on Parler and Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter,
  • According to Insider, the three billionaires may be considering working together.
Advertisement

Social media platforms. As Ye gets closer to finalizing a purchase of Parler and Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter, according to Insider, the three billionaires may be considering working together.

The SpaceX CEO recently shared a picture on Twitter of himself, Ye, and Donald Trump with fictional characters from The Three Musketeers superimposed over them. With their own social media platforms—Parler, Truth Social, and Musk’s self-described X platform—each of them is at odds with the other.

“In retrospect, it was inevitable,” Musk tweeted.

If Ye completes his purchase of Parler and Musk follows suit, the 51-year-old is implying that Twitter will become X. The social media channels used by all three billionaires will be praised.

The Tesla founder’s endorsement of Ye’s proposed takeover of Parler may reveal Musk’s position on Twitter censorship.

Musk has said he is a “free-speech absolutist” and opposed to censorship that “goes well beyond the law” and frequently refers to Twitter as a “town square.” He also intended to reinstate several Twitter accounts that had been suspended, including Trump.

Advertisement

Also Read

Jessica Biel drops adorable flashback pictures to mark 10th anniversary
Jessica Biel drops adorable flashback pictures to mark 10th anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel marked their tenth anniversary of marriage with...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story