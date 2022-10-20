Elon Musk, Ye, and Donald Trump have one thing in common

One thing unites Elon Musk, Ye, and Donald Trump: social media platforms.

As Ye gets closer to finalizing a purchase on Parler and Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter,

According to Insider, the three billionaires may be considering working together.

Social media platforms. As Ye gets closer to finalizing a purchase of Parler and Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter, according to Insider, the three billionaires may be considering working together.

The SpaceX CEO recently shared a picture on Twitter of himself, Ye, and Donald Trump with fictional characters from The Three Musketeers superimposed over them. With their own social media platforms—Parler, Truth Social, and Musk’s self-described X platform—each of them is at odds with the other.

“In retrospect, it was inevitable,” Musk tweeted.

If Ye completes his purchase of Parler and Musk follows suit, the 51-year-old is implying that Twitter will become X. The social media channels used by all three billionaires will be praised.

The Tesla founder’s endorsement of Ye’s proposed takeover of Parler may reveal Musk’s position on Twitter censorship.

Musk has said he is a “free-speech absolutist” and opposed to censorship that “goes well beyond the law” and frequently refers to Twitter as a “town square.” He also intended to reinstate several Twitter accounts that had been suspended, including Trump.

