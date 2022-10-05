Advertisement
Fans of “House of the Dragon” upset by episode 7’s poor lighting

Fans of “House of the Dragon” is upset

  • Many people are objecting, therefore the seventh episode of the streaming series “House of the Dragon” may end up being called “Dragons from Dark Dungeons.”
  • The show featured several sequences that were difficult to see.
  • Emmy winner directed both the episode and episode 7 of “House of the Dragon.
Many people are objecting, therefore the seventh episode of the streaming series “House of the Dragon” may end up being called “Dragons from Dark Dungeons.” Fans of “Game of Thrones” might get a sense of déjà vu from this.

The show featured several sequences that were difficult to see. Similar criticism was directed against “Game of Thrones” during its final season, particularly the episode featuring the darkly illuminated combat known as “The Long Night.” Emmy winner directed both the episode and episode 7 of “House of the Dragon.

The source continues, “As many fans vented on Twitter about how the episode was too dark to watch, one of HBO’s social media accounts publicly defended the episode’s dark scenes as “a deliberate creative decision.

The HBO Max Help account responded to a viewer who demanded that the network “give a formal apology for literally a complete episode of the black screen” by saying, “We appreciate you contacting out concerning a night sequence in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 becoming dark on your screen.”

According to the HBO report, the scene’s gloomy lighting was chosen deliberately.

Less than 1% of social media posts sparked by Episode 7 mentioned lighting problems, according to HBO.

